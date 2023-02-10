Dove Cameron and Khalid have dropped their first ever collaboration together in the form of the hypnotic ballad titled ‘We Go Down Together.’ The track provides a beautiful blend of each artist’s uniquely-talented vocals.

“If you get hurt, I’ll try to make it better,” they duet on the chorus.

“This song is very personal and special to me,” Cameron shared in a statement. “Working with my friend Khalid on this record makes the experience all the more magical. I’ve been exploring different sonic palates as I write my debut album and finding new ways to give myself to my fans.

“This song and accompanying music video are like a little distilled love letter in a bottle,” she continued. “A song about a timeless love, the kind of love that makes you feel like you might be the only two people left on earth, and you wouldn’t even notice.”

“Working with Dove Cameron was an absolute pleasure,” Khalid added. “Our time on set together was magical and I can’t wait for the world to see and hear what we created together.”

Along with the new track, the duo filmed a music video together that finds them encapsulating the feeling of sticking by someone’s side — as they literally pose as such in it.

Listen to Dove Cameron and Khalid’s ‘We Go Down Together’ above.