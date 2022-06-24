Still riding the highs of her steamy queer anthem, “Boyfriend,” Dove Cameron is basking in her powers on her new single, “Breakfast.” On her latest, Cameron channels her feminine mystique, leading herself on the journey to her own fate.

Delivering chilling vocals over a haunting, plucky, string-driven track, Cameron proclaims, “I eat boys like you for breakfast,” not letting a man distract her from her own greatness.

“I got tired of this pervasive and constricting male-dominated energy all around me making me feel like I was somehow set up to lose a game I didn’t even want to play,” said Cameron in a statement, “so I’ve been writing songs that allow me to take up space, to stop diminishing my power and to explore the fullness of who I am in a new and sexy way. ‘Breakfast’ is just the next step in me finding my voice through my music and getting a little energetically weird.”

In addition to putting out new music, Cameron is also in the process of filming the second season of Apple TV+’s series, Schmigadoon. She will also star alongside Issa Rae and Ashton Kutcher in the B.J. Novak-directed film, Vengeance, which is set to premiere in theaters next month.

Check out “Breakfast” above.