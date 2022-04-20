Wow, it sounds like 2022 is going to be the year of Dove Cameron. After she burst out of the gate back in February with the dramatic queer anthem “Boyfriend” and its accompanying steamy video, now the emerging pop star is back with a BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge performance for the books. Opting to cover Lil Nas X’s inescapable pop hit, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” she starts the song off incredibly slow and shivery, taking it more into the realm of seductive ballad than rap-adjacent banger.

But, by the time she’s done with the first low and slow verse, Cameron brings the energy up a bit, backed by her drummer and guitarist, who have no problem turning up the heat. Dove performs the whole song seated on a stool, but her vocal chops are impressive enough that she keep the energy high and the attention focused on her even when she’s starting off slow. Check out the performance up top and keep an ear out for another new single from the young musician coming soon.

A few weeks ago, she teased the song “Breakfast” on TikTok, and it’s already close to four million streams. And based on the string of emojis in the pre-save link, “Breakfast” will likely be the next thing we hear from her, that is, unless she’s got some more incredible cover songs up her sleeve. Speaking of, if you want to catch a live version of “Boyfriend” check it out below.