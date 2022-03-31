Dove Cameron’s ‘Boyfriend’ Video Is A Steamy, Sexy Thriller

Initially dropping her dark and dramatic single “Boyfriend” last month, film and TV star Dove Cameron gave fans a preview of the video last night, and now that it’s here the full visual does not disappoint. The actress is gearing up to introduce listeners to her mature new sound, and it sounds like “Boyfriend” is just the beginning of a new era for the multi-hyphenate performer. As the lyrics of the song reflect a queer crush, the video, which was directed by Lauren Sick, doubles down on fatal attraction between two women.

Kicking off with the pair locking eyes across the room at a dark club while everyone else dances aimlessly, the two move toward each other, and when they connect the chemistry is electric. Quickly taking their makeout session to a graffiti-covered phone booth, and then taking a late night joy ride through a tunnel, where these two continue making out in the convertible! That seems like hook-up goals to me. Guess the boyfriend should’ve never left Dove’s crush alone, because it looks like it’s over for him. Check out the steamy video above and keep an ear out for more new music, from Dove which is likely coming very soon.