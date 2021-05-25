The CW is turning Cartoon Network’s lovable The Powerpuff Girls into a live-action series starring Chloe Bennet as Blossom, Dove Cameron as Bubbles, and Yana Perrault as Buttercup. Also, Turk from Scrubs plays their father, Professor Utonium, which is excellent casting. But the show was curiously left out the network’s fall 2021 schedule. That’s because the Powerpuff pilot is being overhauled and reworked.

“The reason we do pilots is sometimes things miss. This was just a miss,” The CW chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz said during upfront press call on Tuesday. “We believe in the cast completely, We believe in Diablo [Cody] and Heather [Regnier]… In this case, the pilot didn’t work.” He continued, “But because we see there’s enough elements in there, we wanted to give it another shot. So that’s why we didn’t want to go forward with what we had. Tonally, it might’ve felt a little too campy. It didn’t feel as rooted in reality as it might’ve felt. But again, you learn things when you test things out. And so in this case, we felt, let’s take a step back and go back to the drawing board.”

Pedowitz’s comments after the pilot script supposedly leaked. Deadline reports:

A portion of the Powerpuff script supposedly leaked on Twitter and gained some negative attention. The leaked snippets teased the disillusioned superheroes’ sex lives, “edgy” attitudes, and more. Pedowitz did not confirm the leak.

I’m not sure what the Powerpuff Girls being “rooted in reality” means. But if it involves Bubbles having a monologue about being “a weirdo,” the CW made the right call.

