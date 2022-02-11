Though she’s already found her niche as an actress, and like most Gen-Z stars has been blowing up on TikTok, 2022 is the year that Dove Cameron breaks out as a musician. With numerous roles in the Marvel universe and in the Descendants series, Cameron got her start on the Disney Channel, like plenty of other present day pop stars (Ari and Selena, anyone?). Though she’s released several soundtrack albums, a handful of singles, tons of pop covers, and even gone out on tour, her latest song, “Boyfriend,” feels much more focused than her past work. And Dove herself agrees.

“In writing ‘Boyfriend,’ I feel like I finally found my sound, my perspective and myself in a way I wasn’t sure I ever would,” she said in a press release. “I am so immensely happy to have this song and this part of me out in the world. I hope you feel access to yourself when you listen to it too.”

Highlighting her queerness, the new single emphasizes the speaker telling the object of their affection just how much better a partner they’d be than their current boyfriend. As in, maybe what the girl in question needs… is a girlfriend. It’s dramatic and dark, and hits like a queer James Bond anthem. “Boyfriend” will definitely put Dove on the map in a new way, and might just turn her into one of your new favorite rising pop stars.. Check it out above.