Taylor Swift Celebrity Sightings In New York City 2023
Getty Image
Pop

‘Drunk Taylor’ Trends As Taylor Swift’s Chaotic Moments At The 2023 VMAs Served As Great Entertainment For Fans

Last night, the 2023 Video Music Awards was held at New Jersey’s Prudential Center. Throughout the night, the celebrities and musicians were having a blast watching each other perform and win. Yet, as the VMAs held a crowd livestream on YouTube, people immediately discovered that Taylor Swift was stealing the night.

Not only did Swift win a ton of awards, including the coveted Video Of The Year for “Anti-Hero,” but she also let her wild side out and had a blast. A few years ago, Swift was given the nickname “Drunk Taylor” by her fans, after a video of her singing to “You Need To Calm Down” at an event went viral.

Swift could be seen grabbing a drink from the server. She danced and stood up for nearly all the performances. She even reportedly lost a diamond out of a piece of jewelry and had to get help finding it.

@tswiftclips

What a night!!!😁 @Taylor Swift @Taylor Nation @MTV #taylorswift #swifttok #swiftie #vmas #mtvvmas #vmas2023

♬ original sound – Ainsley

@taylorerastour

DRUNK TAYLOR IS BACK IN HER VERSION! #vmas #TaylorSwift #TStheErasTour #ts #swiftok #reputation #mtv

♬ Vigilante Shit – Taylor Swift

At one point, her publicist appears to come over to hand her water.

@cassidyraegaiter

She is me, me is she 😂 #taylorswift #drunktaylor #taylorswiftvmas #vmas #vmastaylorswift #vmas2023

♬ original sound – cassidyraegaiter

Fans on social media were extremely entertained watching Swift’s every move, as it got more chaotic throughout the night. They were even to decipher some of what she was saying, as Swift’s “It’s giving movie, it’s giving cinematography” line went viral.

Find some clips of Swift’s “Drunk Taylor” moments above. Below, find some fan reactions to the videos.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×