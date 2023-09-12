Who Are The Performers For The 2023 MTV VMAs?

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards are starting in just a few hours from the Prudential Center in New Jersey, and if you were still wondering who all is performing tonight, Uproxx has you covered. This year’s performers include Anitta, Cardi B, Demi Lovato, Diddy, Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Lil Wayne, Måneskin, Megan Thee Stallion, Metro Boomin (who will be joined by A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Future, NAV, and Swae Lee), Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Shakira, Stray Kids, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

In addition, there’s a special performance planned for the 50th anniversary of hip-hop which will include pioneers like DMC, Doug E. Fresh, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, LL Cool J, Lil Wayne, and Nicki Minaj.

Many of these performers are also nominated for honors, including Diddy, who’s going to be given a Global Icon Award, and Shakira, who’s due to receive a Video Vanguard Award). Several are also due to present awards along with stars like Chloe Bailey, Coco Jones, GloRilla, Rita Ora, Saweetie, and more.

The VMAs are due to air at 8 pm ET/PT so stay tuned for all of Uproxx’s coverage.

