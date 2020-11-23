Dua Lip has been having a monster year. After the release of her second album Future Nostalgia earlier this year, she eventually followed that up with Club Future Nostalgia: The Remix Album, an entire remix record that included some icons from the club, house, and dance music world, and even featured Madonna and Missy Elliot on a reimagined version of “Levitating.”

That isn’t the only time that song has featured another superstar guest, either. THe official remix of “Levitating” features none other than DaBaby, one of the biggest rappers in the world at the moment, bringing his signature bouncy flow the track. And while Madonna, Missy Elliot and even DaBaby weren’t present for her performance of the song at the 2020 AMA’s tonight, seeing Dua perform it on her own was just as cosmic. In what looked like an outdoor performance, and surrounded by dancers who were carefully distanced from her, Dua dazzled and flirted with the camera all the way from London. After picking up an award earlier in the night for Best Pop Song for the same track, it was an all around great night for this still-rising pop star — who quite literally took flight at the end of her song tonight. Watch her performance above.

