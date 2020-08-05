Nearly three years after her self-titled debut album, Dua Lipa arrived in the first quarter of 2020 with her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia. Filled with epic dancefloor-worthy songs, the album was beloved by all her fans and earned spots across multiple mid-year lists including Uproxx‘s own best overall albums and best pop albums of the year lists. Looking to bring new life to the thrilling record, Dua Lipa took to Twitter to make a special announcement.

CLUB FUTURE NOSTALGIA THE REMIX ALBUM W THE BLESSED MADONNA COMING AUGUST 21ST – LEVITATING AUGUST 14TH – FEATURING MISSY ELLIOTT & MADONNA – PHYSICAL FT. GWEN STEFANI REMIXED BY MARK RONSON +++ ALL FUTURE NOSTALGIA TRACKS N THEN SUM REMIXED BY UR FAVES pic.twitter.com/LOeK09peYB — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) August 5, 2020

AND MANY MANY MORE SURPRISES!!! C YA SOON ❤️ — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) August 5, 2020

Confirming previous rumors and hints of her own, Dua Lipa announced a deluxe edition of Future Nostalgia. Labeled as Club Future Nostalgia: The Remix Album, Dua Lipa made the announcement and revealed some of the collaborators for the upcoming deluxe in a pair of all-caps posts to her Twitter page. “CLUB FUTURE NOSTALGIA THE REMIX ALBUM W THE BLESSED MADONNA COMING AUGUST 21ST – LEVITATING AUGUST 14TH – FEATURING MISSY ELLIOTT & MADONNA – PHYSICAL FT. GWEN STEFANI REMIXED BY MARK RONSON +++ ALL FUTURE NOSTALGIA TRACKS N THEN SUM REMIXED BY UR FAVES.”

LEVITATING REMIXED BY THE BLESSED MADONNA FEATURING MY IDOLS MADONNA & MISSY ELLIOTT – 14TH OF AUGUST – DREAM COME TRUE LETS GO!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/qoj9c3WCIM — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) July 27, 2020

Dua Lipa previously revealed that a remix of “Levitating” with Madonna and Missy Elliott would arrive on August 14, but to the delight of fans, the upcoming remix is just a bigger surprise. In addition to Gwen Stefani and Mark Ronson appearing on a “Physical” remix, fans are in store for a thrill with the upcoming album. The announcement also arrives after she teamed up with J Balvin, Bad Bunny, and Tainy for “Un Día” and shared a cartoon-style video for “Hallucinate.”

