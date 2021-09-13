It was way back in 2019 that Dua Lipa first announced plans to tour in support of her album Future Nostalgia, but naturally, she hasn’t been able to yet. Now, though, it’s finally happening: Lipa shared new dates for her tour, which kicks off in North America in February. She’ll be joined by Megan Thee Stallion, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï.

Lipa excitedly shared the news on social media today, writing, “it’s finally happening!!!! We kick off the FUTURE NOSTALGIA TOUR in the US. I’m so excited to see you guys there and i’m bringing the ultimate girl gang with me @theestallion @carolineplz @lolozouai.”

Find the full list of tour dates below.

02/09/2022 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena # !

02/11/2022 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center # !

02/12/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena # !

02/14/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena # !

02/16/2022 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center # !

02/18/2022 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden # !

02/19/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center # !

02/22/2022 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell # !

02/23/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena # !

02/25/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena # !

02/26/2022 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center # !

03/01/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden # !

03/02/2022 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena # !

03/04/2022 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center # !

03/05/2022 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center # !

03/08/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center # !

03/09/2022 — Chicago, IL @ United Center # !

03/12/2022 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center # !

03/13/2022 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center # !

03/15/2022 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena * #

03/17/2022 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center * #

03/20/2022 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center * #

03/22/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum # !

03/25/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena # !

03/27/2022 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center # !

03/29/2022 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center # !

03/31/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena # !

04/01/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena # !

# with Caroline Polachek

! with Lolo Zouaï

* with Megan Thee Stallion

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.