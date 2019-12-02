Dua Lipa Details Her Upcoming Album ‘Future Nostalgia’ And Shares 2020 Tour Dates

Over the weekend, Dua Lipa followed up her recent single “Don’t Start Now” by revealing the title of her upcoming album (via tattoo), Future Nostalgia. Now she has officially confirmed that Future Nostalgia is the name of the record, and has given some more details about it.

"Don't Start Now" is a disco-inspired tune, and it appears the album will be broad in sound, as Dua Lipa cites Gwen Stefani, Madonna, Moloko, Blondie, and Outkast as influences.

“What I wanted to do with this album was to break out of my comfort zone and challenge myself to make music that felt like it could sit alongside some of my favorite classic pop songs, whilst still feeling fresh and uniquely mine. I was inspired by so many artists on the new record from Gwen Stefani to Madonna to Moloko to Blondie and Outkast, to name just a few. Because of the time that I’d spent on the road touring with my band, I wanted Future Nostalgia to have a lot more of a live element, but mixed together with modern electronic production. My sound has naturally matured a bit as I’ve grown up, but I wanted to keep the same pop sensibility as I had on the first record. I remember that I was on my way to a radio show in Las Vegas thinking about the direction for this new record and I realized that what I wanted to make was something that felt nostalgic but had something fresh and futuristic about it too.”

Additionally, Dua Lipa also announced a stretch of European tour dates, so check those out below.

04/26/2020 — Madrid @ Wizink Centre

04/28/2020 — Barcelona @ Palau Sant Jordi

04/30/2020 — Milan @ Mediolanum Forum

05/02/2020 — Antwerp @ Sportspaleis

05/04/2020 — Paris @ Accorhotels Arena

05/05/2020 — Cologne @ Lanxess Arena

05/07/2020 — Amsterdam @ Ziggo Dome

05/10/2020 — Copenhagen @ Royal Arena

05/12/2020 — Stockholm @ Ericsson Globe

05/13/2020 — Oslo @ Spektrum

05/15/2020 — Hamburg @ Barclaycard Arena

05/17/2020 — Berlin @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

05/19/2020 — Vienna @ Stadthalle

05/20/2020 — Munich @ Olympiahalle

05/26/2020 — London @ The O2

05/27/2020 — London @ The O2

06/01/2020 — Manchester @ Arena

06/04/2020 — Leeds @ First Direct Arena

06/07/2020 — Cardiff @ Motorpoint Arena

06/10/2020 — Birmingham @ Arena

06/13/2020 — Newcastle @ Utilita Arena

06/15/2020 — Glasgow @ The SSE Hydro

06/18/2020 — Dublin @ 3Arena

06/19/2020 — Dublin @ 3Arena

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.