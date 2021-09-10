The Blessed Madonna has shared a bumping new remix of Elton John and Dua Lipa’s joint single “Cold Heart,” which is part of John’s upcoming collaborative album The Lockdown Sessions. Leaning into the original’s club-ready beat, The Blessed Madonna’s take on “Cold Heart” amps things up with shimmering synths and fast-paced snare. Meanwhile, the visualizer is a trippy animated journey through space, time, and anthropomorphic shrubbery.

Like just about everyone on the planet, I stand in awe of @eltonofficial and @DUALIPA .

It was such an enormous honor to be asked to be a part of their collaboration which is such a beautiful project. https://t.co/aV9E8hoXZ6 pic.twitter.com/DXKBAdbx2r — TBM (@Blessed_Madonna) September 10, 2021

“Like just about everyone on the planet, I stand in awe of Elton John and Dua Lipa,” The Blessed Madonna said about her remix. “It was such an enormous honor to be asked to be a part of their collaboration which is such a beautiful project. I immediately loved the song and I tried very hard to do it justice. It is nothing but pure joy to be in the orbit of these icons and their great big, warm beautiful hearts. I appreciate all of you listening.”

John’s The Lockdown Sessions, out on October 22, also features Gorillaz, Miley Cyrus, Stevie Wonder, Stevie Nicks, Nicki Minaj, and Young Thug. John originally said of the project:

“The last thing I expected to do during lockdown was make an album. But, as the pandemic went on, one‐off projects kept cropping up. Some of the recording sessions had to be done remotely, via Zoom, which I’d obviously never done before. Some of the sessions were recorded under very stringent safety regulations: working with another artist, but separated by glass screens. But all the tracks I worked on were really interesting and diverse, stuff that was completely different to anything I’m known for, stuff that took me out of my comfort zone into completely new territory. And I realized there was something weirdly familiar about working like this. At the start of my career, in the late 60s, I worked as a session musician. Working with different artists during lockdown reminded me of that. I’d come full circle: I was a session musician again. And it was still a blast.”

Listen to the remix above.

The Lockdown Sessions is out 10/22 via Interscope. Pre-order it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.