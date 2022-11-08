With millions of albums sold, multiple Grammy Awards to her name, and sold-out tour dates around the world; there is no denying Dua Lipa’s star power. But after dominating one industry, it is only natural to want to branch out and the “Levitating” singer is doing just that.

When Lipa’s not working on her upcoming album, the pop sensation produces a lifestyle newsletter Service95 and podcast Acts Of Service. If that wasn’t enough, the “Sweetest Pie” singer will be making her acting debut in spy thriller, Argylle, sometime next year via Apple TV+. However, her appearance in the film almost didn’t happen.

On the latest episode of her podcast, Lipa revealed her fear of stepping into the world of acting to guest Emmy-winning actor and producer Dan Levy. The Schitt’s Creek star asks Lipa whether or not she’s enjoys acting, to which she replied, “I did, I did. I had a really great time [on set], and it was really exciting. But I think for me, it’s baby steps.”

Lipa goes on to expand on her hesitation, stating, “I think my biggest thing would be taking on a really big role and be like, f*ck, now I have to be an actor and feel these emotions and feelings on camera when I haven’t brought myself up to that point yet.”

Nerves are natural especially when you’re on starring alongside Superman star Henry Cavill as well as veteran actors Catherine O’Hara, Samuel L. Jackson, and Bryce Dallas Howard. On the other hand, if Dua Lipa’s acting skills are any where near as good as her music, we’re sure she’ll do just fine.

Listen to the full episode below.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.