The only people who weren’t delighted by the all-pink-everything photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling while filming Barbie were Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling themselves. “I can’t tell you how mortified we were,” the Oscar-nominated actress said during Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show after host Jimmy Fallon presented a photo of her and Gosling in rollerblades. “We look like we’re, like, laughing, having fun, but dying on the inside.” Dead inside is also how I will feel if the Barbie movie isn’t good.

Robbie called it the “most humiliating moment of my life,” and she had no idea the photos would go viral. “I knew that we had some exteriors to shoot in L.A. I knew, OK, once you’re doing exteriors, you’re gonna get papped. There’s probably going to be a little crowd of people who are going to take notice because, you know, the fluoro,” she said. “We stand out a little in the outfits.” But Robbie didn’t expect “hundreds of people watching.”

Barbie doesn’t hit theaters until 2023, but Robbie has a new movie, Amsterdam, coming out next month. After raving about the star-studded cast, including John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Taylor Swift, she told Fallon about the time that the cops tried to shut down filming because lead Christian Bale wouldn’t stop acting.

You can watch The Tonight Show clip above.