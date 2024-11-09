Indonesian fans of Dua Lipa aren’t feeling radically optimistic. After patiently waiting for the “Happy For You” singer to perform live in the country, Dua Lipa’s concert scheduled for today (November 9) has been cancelled.

In a post shared to X (formerly Twitter), Dua Lipa announced she was forced to pull the plug on her performance in Jakarta over safety concerns.

“I am here in your amazing country and ready to perform,” she wrote. “But I am gutted to share that it has been determined that it is not safe for the performance to carry on due to safety issues with the staging. I was so looking forward to this night, and it truly pains me that we cannot perform for you all, especially after such a long time since my last performance in Jakarta.”

On the webpage for the show, organizers shared further insight into the decision.

“Despite Dua Lipa’s readiness to perform and the whole team’s diligent efforts to resolve critical production issues related to the stage structure provided by Mata Elang Productions, it is not safe for the performance to carry on, read the statement. “This very difficult decision to cancel was made with the utmost care and consideration for the safety of both the audiences and artist.”

According to the website, “all ticket holders are eligible for a refund.” However, they must submit a formal refund requests, which will be available from November 11 and 30. Organizers say the refund request form will be sent to the listed email provided upon the ticket purchase.

A new performance date has not yet been shared. But fans are hoping that the scheduled show happens before Dua Lipa’s 2025 Radical Optimism Tour.