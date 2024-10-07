Over the weekend, Dua Lipa played a headlining set at Austin City Limits Music Festival. What else did the “Training Season” singer get up to while visiting the Texas capital? She went line dancing at Broken Spoke, shopped for cowboy boots, and ruined a perfectly good Diet Coke.

While dining at La Barbecue (the best barbecue in Austin, FWIW), Lipa poured a can of Diet Coke into a cup of ice. So far, so good. But then came the pickle juice, pickles, and “jalapeño sauce.” The unholy concoction was shared on TikTok, and even Lipa had to admit that the drink isn’t everyone’s cup of tea (or Diet Coke, as it were).

“Everyone’s staring at me,” she said. “The lady in the back is like, ‘What the hell is she doing?'”

Luckily, it was a normal Diet Coke, not the Oreo/Coke Zero collaboration. That’s too far, even for Lipa.

The response on social media to Lipa’s mixture was somewhere between hostile (“this just ruined my day”) and curious (“This sh*t is so incredibly insane that I almost feel like I desperately need to try this. Like what could this POSSIBLY taste like”). Another user on X joked, “The most beautiful women you know eat like raccoons.” There were also lots of Regular Show references and concern about what drinking this would do to a person’s stomach. If Lipa bails on ACL weekend 2, we’ll know what happened.