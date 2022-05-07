Jack Harlow Says Dua Lipa Approved The Song About Her On His New Album

Less than two years removed from his strong debut album That’s What They All Say, Jack Harlow returned over the weekend with his sophomore effort Come Home The Kids Miss You. It presents 15 tracks and the previously heard singles “Nail Tech” and “First Class” as well as guest appearances from Drake, Lil Wayne, Justin Timberlake, and Pharrell. While Harlow’s collaboration with Drake, titled “Churchill Downs,” is one of the highlights off the new album, another track that’s getting some attention is “Dua Lipa.” Harlow uses the track to shoot a confident shot at the Grammy-winning Future Nostalgia singer.

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Harlow revealed that he got Dua Lipa’s approval for the song before putting it on his album. “I wanted to get her blessing,” he said. “I didn’t want her to be blindsided by that or feel creeped out or anything.” Harlow revealed that Lipa’s response was “I suppose it’s OK.” He added, “If she had said, ‘Yo, I hate it, I don’t want it to come out,’ it wouldn’t have came out.”

Harlow was then asked if he had a crush on Dua Lipa. “I admire her,” he replied. “I think when the song comes out, she’ll grow to appreciate it even more.”

You can listen to “Dua Lipa” and check out The Breakfast Club interview in the videos above.

Come Home The Kids Miss You is out now via Atlantic Records. You can stream it here.

