Dua Lipa released her second album Future Nostalgia in 2020, which became her first Top 5 album, debuting at No. 4. It was also named the 10th most-successful album of 2020 by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), having sold 3.3 million copies worldwide. The album also spawned a pair of Top 2 singles with “Don’t Start Now” and “Levitating.” Unfortunately for Lipa, the latter is now the subject of a lawsuit.

According to TMZ, a Florida reggae band named Artikal Sound System filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Dua Lipa, claiming that “Levitating” is a rip-off of their 2017 track “Live Your Life.” Lipa’s label, Warner Records, along with others were also named in the lawsuit. Artikal Sound System is seeking the profits that they would have made from “Levitating” as well as other damages.

The lawsuit comes after Dua Lipa was announced as one of the performers at this year’s Osheaga and Firefly festivals. She also had a great moment with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show and confirmed that she has “a lot” of her next album recorded.

You can compare similarities between “Levitating” and “Live Your Life” by listening to the songs above.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.