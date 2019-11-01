Dua Lipa Starts A New Chapter With The Funky, Disco-Inspired Single ‘Don’t Start Now’

About a week ago, Dua Lipa started hinting that something new was coming by wiping her social media pages clean and posting a video that features a snippet of new music, the phrase “Don’t start now,” and the caption, “Miss me?” Fans didn’t have to wait long to find out what this all means: Today, Dua Lipa has shared a new single, “Don’t Start Now,” a catchy and upbeat number that borrows heavily from disco.

Dua Lipa says of the track, “I chose to put this song out first so I could close one chapter of my life and start another. Into a new era with a new sound! It’s about moving on and not allowing anyone to get in the way of that. It also felt like a natural first song choice as I made it with the brilliant same crew I made ‘New Rules’ with.”

Before the single was released, a young Dua Lipa superfan fan got an exclusive first listen of the track on Greg James’ BBC Radio 1 show, and he provided some refreshingly honest feedback, saying, “I really like the tempo, it really changed and I think like, it was absolutely great. I think it was better than ‘Swan Song.’ […] I love it. I really like it. Literally, I think it’s better than ‘Swan Song.'”

😱 @GregJames just gave one of @DuaLipa’s youngest fans the FIRST EVER listen to her brand new track #DontStartNow 🎧🎶 Watch Sam give Dua his very honest, incredibly cute first review 📝 pic.twitter.com/XK9IH8gDqr — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) October 31, 2019

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.