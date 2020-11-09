Dua Lipa has had an aggressive and lengthy promotional campaign surrounding her latest album, Future Nostalgia. Lead single “Don’t Start Now” came out back in October 2019, the album was released in March, the Club Future Nostalgia remix album dropped in August, and she just released a new single, “Fever.” Between “Don’t Start Now” and today, Lipa has released singles and videos, been on TV, and otherwise made Future Nostalgia inescapable.

For fans who can’t get enough of the album, this has been great news, of which there is now even more. As Pop Crave notes, over the weekend, Lipa revealed that she plans to release a collection of Future Nostalgia B-sides at some point in 2021, as she noted in a YouTube chat, “B sideeeee next year [heart emoji].”

‘Future Nostalgia” B-Sides is coming in 2021, @DuaLipa confirmed in YouTube fan chat today. 🌙 pic.twitter.com/Opsy1PbUk5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 6, 2020

In an interview from earlier this year, Lipa explained how a social media break helped her make Future Nostalgia, saying, “In all honesty, I don’t think I could have done my second record if I hadn’t taken a step back from social media. When you first start, when I first started putting new music out, everything was super positive and I had lots of nice messages. I think the more stuff you do, then there is criticism and comments and it all comes in thick and fast, and for a while it was really getting to me. I just felt like people had nothing but mean things to say or I was being picked on. It did upset me, it made me feel I didn’t deserve to do certain things.”

