Dua Lipa has recruited some big-time collaborators for Future Nostalgia and various versions of its songs, but she went with a relative unknown for her latest, “Fever.” The song features Belgian singer Angèle, a French-language star who hadn’t yet earned much attention on a global scale. She held her own on the track, though, as she does in the pair’s new video for it. In the clip, the pair enjoy a night out that involves dancing in the streets, getting some late-night eats, and partying in an apartment.

In a recent joint interview, Lipa and Angèle spoke about the song and their relationship, with Lipa saying, “It was really cool to get to do this and be able to bring both of our ideas together and have this merging of worlds and merging of languages. I was learning French and it was so amazing, it was so cool to do this process. Although we did it from afar, it still felt like we did the process together and I think it got us closer to each other.”

Watch Lipa and Angèle’s “Fever” video above.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.