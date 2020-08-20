Dua Lipa announced the release date of her upcoming Club Future Nostalgia remix album earlier this month, and now she has unveiled more details about the project. Today, she shared the full tracklist, and there are some great names involved.

Interestingly, a lot of songs go beyond the scope of a traditional remix and lean into mash-up territory, as a lot of the tracks contain samples from other songs, by artists like Jamiroquai, Stevie Nicks, and Neneh Cherry. As far as the remixes, Mark Ronson, Yaeji, and Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard all chipped in. There are also features from Gwen Stefani and Blackpink.

Dua says of the album, “The last few months have been surreal. I’ve watched you all dance in your homes and on your Zoom parties to Future Nostalgia like you were in the club with me. It brought so much joy to my days spent at home, even though I would’ve much rather been playing these songs live for you all on the road. During this time, I decided to take the party up a notch with the incomparable The Blessed Madonna, who secretly helped me to craft the mixtape that would become Club Future Nostalgia. We invited some friends and legends to join in on the fun with us.”

Check out the Club Future Nostalgia tracklist below.

1. “Future Nostalgia” (Joe Goddard Remix)

2. “Cool” (Jayda G Remix)

3. “Good In Bed” (Gen Hoshino Remix and Zach Witness Remix)

Sample: Neneh Cherry – “Buffalo Stance”

Sample: Art Of Noise – “Moments In Love”

4. “Pretty Please” (Midland Refix)

5. “Pretty Please” (Masters At Work Remix)

Sample: Cajmere – “Coffee Pot” (Percolator mix)

6. “Boys Will Be Boys” (Zach Witness Remix)

Sample: Lyn Collins – “Think (About It)”

7. “Love Again” (Horse Meat Disco Remix)

8. “Break My Heart / Jamiroquai Cosmic Girl”

Sample: Jamiroquai – “Cosmic Girl” (Dimitri From Paris Dubwize Remix)

9. “Levitating (feat. Madonna and Missy Elliott)” (The Blessed Madonna Remix)

10. “Hallucinate” (Mr Fingers deep stripped mix)

Sample: Gwen Stefani – “Hollaback Girl”

Sample: Barbara Mason – “Another Man”

11. “Hallucinate” (Paul Woolford Extended Remix)

Sample: Larry Heard Presents Mr. White – “The Sun Can’t Compare”

12. “Love Is Religion” (The Blessed Madonna Remix)

13. “Don’t Start Now” (Yaeji Remix)

Sample: Gaz – “Sing Sing”

Sample: Fingers Inc & Robert Owens – “Bring Down The Walls”

14. “Physical (feat. Gwen Stefani)” (Mark Ronson Remix)

15. “Kiss And Make Up” (feat. BLACKPINK)

16. “That Kind Of Woman” (Jacques Lu Cont Remix)

Sample: Stevie Nicks – “Stand Back” Acapella

17. “Break My Heart” (Moodymann Remix)

