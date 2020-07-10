Dua Lipa’s 2020 has been propelled by fans and critics praising her sophomore album Future Nostalgia. The album arrive nearly three years after her self-titled debut album and landed on numerous 2020 mid-year best-of lists. Unfortunately, following the success of the album, Lipa was unable to tour as the world was under quarantine following the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

In lieu of performing, Lipa has now unleashed a new single from her hit album, “Hallucinate.” The animated video, styled after early cartoons from a century ago, begins with Lipa performing in a mostly black-and-white club. After smelling a flower, though, the proceedings get colorful and more psychedelic.

Lipa recently revealed in an interview on the UK radio show Official Big Top 40 Sunday that the quarantine could push her closer to her third album, saying, “I probably will start thinking about my new album sooner rather than later. Just because I’ll probably have a bit of time to maybe go to the studio at some point and, kind of, get back in.”

Lipa also recently joined over 1,500 artists to call on the UK government to help save live music. Writing to Oliver Dowden, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, the artists insisted that “government support will be crucial to prevent mass insolvencies, and the end of this great world-leading industry.”

Watch the “Hallucinate” video above.

