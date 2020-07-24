Back in March, J Balvin returned with his fifth album, Colores, which boasted 11 songs as well as big collaborators, including Mr. Eazi, Diplo, DJ Snake, and Ronny J. A handful of months later he’s back with”Un Dia,” another all-star effort, this time Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and producer Tainy.

Opening with a hook from Dua Lipa, the song focuses on struggles within their individual relationships, which her singing, “One day you’ll love me again / One day you’ll love me for sure.” J Balvin and Bad Bunny then each deliver verses of their own.The video presents a woman in her oceanside home seemingly frustrated as a result of the struggles between her and an off-screen partner who’s referred to in the song. However, as the video concludes the woman is able to lift her spirits as the song comes to a close.

Dua Lipa and Bad Bunny have both also shared new projects in 2020. Dua Lipa delivered her acclaimed Future Nostalgia album back in February, while Bad Bunny has been involved in two projects, February’s YHLQMDLG and May’s Las Que No Iban A Salir. J Balvin has shared a number of other videos from his new album, including “Negro,” “Gris,” “Rosa,” and “Azul.”

You can see the video for “Una Dia” above.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.