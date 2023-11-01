It looks like DL3 may soon be upon us. Over the past few weeks, Dua Lipa has slowly been teasing her new era, and today, it appears we have a release date for some new music.

Earlier this week, Lipa shared a video clip to Instagram, which featured a snippet of a new song. At the end of the clip is a numerical code, which fans discovered spelled “Houdini.”

Lipa has since deleted the clip, as well as every other teaser she’s dropped — likely because she’s making the teasers disappear like the magician Harry Houdini. But some fans caught wind of a Spotify pop-up that revealed a release date for the song, which is confirmed to be titled “Houdini.” The new song is set to arrive next Friday, November 9, per Spotify.

🚨New Spotify pop-up reveals that Dua Lipa will release her new single ‘Houdini’ on Thursday, November 9th. pic.twitter.com/I948RFe4Cf — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 1, 2023

As for the rest of the album, Lipa has remained tight-lipped about the project, however, in a New York Times profile on the artist, it was reported that the album is due in 2024, and is inspired by “1970s-era psychedelia.” Lipa was also reported to have worked with Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker on the album.

