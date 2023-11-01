Dua Lipa
Getty Image
Pop

Dua Lipa’s New Era Will Begin With The Single ‘Houdini,’ Which Finally Has A Release Date

It looks like DL3 may soon be upon us. Over the past few weeks, Dua Lipa has slowly been teasing her new era, and today, it appears we have a release date for some new music.

Earlier this week, Lipa shared a video clip to Instagram, which featured a snippet of a new song. At the end of the clip is a numerical code, which fans discovered spelled “Houdini.”

Lipa has since deleted the clip, as well as every other teaser she’s dropped — likely because she’s making the teasers disappear like the magician Harry Houdini. But some fans caught wind of a Spotify pop-up that revealed a release date for the song, which is confirmed to be titled “Houdini.” The new song is set to arrive next Friday, November 9, per Spotify.

As for the rest of the album, Lipa has remained tight-lipped about the project, however, in a New York Times profile on the artist, it was reported that the album is due in 2024, and is inspired by “1970s-era psychedelia.” Lipa was also reported to have worked with Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker on the album.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

