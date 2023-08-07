Dua Lipa welcomed Elton John on her Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast in early 2022 and told him her third album was “maybe 50 percent of the way” finished and “starting to take shape.” By the end of the year, that progress report was outdated.

“It’s taken a complete turn as I’ve carried on working, and I really feel now that it’s starting to sound cohesive. So I’m going to keep writing in the early months of the new year and see where that takes me,” Lipa told Variety.

This morning (August 7), we received a fresh update. Within a spread for The New York Times‘ T Magazine, Lipa confirmed her third album is “due for release in 2024,” as written by Kurt Soller. She didn’t divulge much but did concede the highly anticipated project will feature “more personal” material.

Soller provided a bit more context:

“The next record will still be pop, she says, lest her ‘fans have a meltdown.’ She doesn’t want to ‘alienate’ them, although she’s developing a new sound that may be informed less by the house and disco beats beneath songs like ‘Physical’ and ‘Hallucinate’ than by 1970s-era psychedelia. She’s working with a smaller group of songwriting collaborators, supposedly including Kevin Parker of the Australian psych-rock band Tame Impala, a rumor she all but confirms by denying: ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about,’ she says, then looks away and laughs a little. Lipa’s dressed — almost studiously — in pop star-off-duty drag: Ugg slip-ons, baggy white jeans, an old Elton John T-shirt, a few diamond-encrusted hoops in each ear.”

Lipa previously released her self-titled debut in June 2017 and the Grammy-winning Future Nostalgia in March 2020. Most recently, Lipa delivered the Barbie movie theme song, “Dance The Night,” peaking at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100.

See more from Lipa’s T Magazine spread below.

Since she was very young, @DUALIPA wanted to be a pop star. Now that she’s done that, she’s working through the rest of her list. https://t.co/XQTBoBLNzv — T Magazine (@tmagazine) August 7, 2023

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.