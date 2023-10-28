Shortly after Dua Lipa had fans wondering if she was gearing up for a new album release after wiping her Instagram feed, it seems the pop star is back with a cryptic new post.

The image is a close-up of Lipa’s mouth, as she holds a key clenched between her teeth. “Catch me or I go…” she captioned, leading many fans to suspect that this might be a lyric from an upcoming track.

Since Lipa released her last album, Future Nostalgia, back in 2020, she has spent the past few years working on a follow-up to the incredible record and era.

Over the summer, Lipa did an interview with the New York Times Magazine where she confirmed that the album would be arriving sometime next year.

“The album is different – it’s still pop but it’s different sonically, and there’s more of a lyrical theme,” the pop star also previously shared during a separate interview with Variety. “If I told you the title, everything would make sense – but I think we’ll just have to wait.”

As fans wait to see what else Lipa has in store, they still can enjoy her “Dance The Night” song from the Barbie soundtrack that she dropped earlier this year.

