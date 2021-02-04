Dua Lipa has promoted the heck out of Future Nostalgia over the past year-plus. “Don’t Start Now” was released as the lead single in October 2019, and between then and now, she has released other singles, dropped a full remix album, and done so much more. Now, she is continuing the Future Nostalgia era in 2021 by dropping some sort of new version of the album: She announced today that Future Nostalgia — The Moonlight Edition is coming on Friday, February 12.
Future Nostalgia – The Moonlight Edition✨🌕🔐 12TH FEB pic.twitter.com/mL6ph2PcLt
— DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) February 4, 2021
She shared the cover art, but beyond that, we don’t know much about what’s going on with The Moonlight Edition. It’s possible that it’s related to the B-sides collection Lipa has promised in recent months, so perhaps it’s a deluxe edition of the album with added B-sides, or maybe it’s just the B-sides. Whatever the case, “We’re Good,” the single that Lipa recently announced will be released on February 11, will presumably be included as part of the release.
WE’RE GOOD ~ 11TH FEB 🦞❤️🦞 – PRE-SAVE https://t.co/3EnodwtzcQ pic.twitter.com/mnuTpHzMtl
— DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) February 3, 2021
Even before this announcement, it’s already been a good past couple months for Lipa. She wrapped up 2020 by collaborating with Kylie Minogue and started 2021 by accidentally sparking pregnancy rumors.
