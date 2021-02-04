Dua Lipa has promoted the heck out of Future Nostalgia over the past year-plus. “Don’t Start Now” was released as the lead single in October 2019, and between then and now, she has released other singles, dropped a full remix album, and done so much more. Now, she is continuing the Future Nostalgia era in 2021 by dropping some sort of new version of the album: She announced today that Future Nostalgia — The Moonlight Edition is coming on Friday, February 12.

Future Nostalgia – The Moonlight Edition✨🌕🔐 12TH FEB pic.twitter.com/mL6ph2PcLt — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) February 4, 2021

She shared the cover art, but beyond that, we don’t know much about what’s going on with The Moonlight Edition. It’s possible that it’s related to the B-sides collection Lipa has promised in recent months, so perhaps it’s a deluxe edition of the album with added B-sides, or maybe it’s just the B-sides. Whatever the case, “We’re Good,” the single that Lipa recently announced will be released on February 11, will presumably be included as part of the release.

Even before this announcement, it’s already been a good past couple months for Lipa. She wrapped up 2020 by collaborating with Kylie Minogue and started 2021 by accidentally sparking pregnancy rumors.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.