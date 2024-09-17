NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson oversees “seven hours of commercial-free football” every Sunday during the NFL season, so it must be a relief whenever he can talk about anything else — especially if it involves Dua Lipa.

Over the weekend, Hanson was doing his fast-talking thing when he noticed a CBS promo for the “Houdini” singer’s interview on 60 Minutes later that night. “And a TV timeout there [in the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals game], you’re not missing anything. We’ll come right back to the score — you could stay with Dua Lipa for a second if you want. No one’s going to complain about that,” he said as a clip of Dua Lipa dancing played. “Apparently that’s on 60 Minutes tonight. We’ll see you then, Dua.”

You can watch that moment here.

As for the 60 Minutes interview itself, Dua Lipa talked to Anderson Cooper about her upcoming Radical Optimism Tour. “I’m still, like, getting my timing while I’m rehearsing, those first beginning notes, the (singing), they’re really fast,” she said. “So I just have to, like, practice to make sure that I don’t slow the song down and miss my timing.” The tour begins in March 2025 and extends to October. You can see the full dates here.