Dua Lipa is gearing up for her next album, as she will seemingly be kickstarting it with her upcoming new single, “Houdini.” A few days ago, Lipa revealed that fans in London would be getting a surprise event this Thursday, but it seems she is starting the festivities early.

BBC’s music correspondent, Mark Savage, went viral on Twitter after taking a photo of her listening party. She held it right outside the organization’s office.

Lipa, wearing a black jacket and some sunglasses, smiles, as a man appears to be listening to it with wired headphones. BBC’s security team surrounds the small but fun event with colorful flags, and even one member is standing on a stepstool with a disco ball just to bring the party vibes.

“Congratulations, you are the first person to hear Dua Lipa’s brand new song,” read the banner in the back of the photo.

Wasn’t expecting to see Dua Lipa when I popped out of the office for a coffee… pic.twitter.com/sNt23EhcvP — Mark Savage (@mrdiscopop) November 7, 2023

Along with Lipa’s other planned London event, she will be holding other “Houdini” launches in Los Angeles on Tuesday, November 14, and Tokyo on Monday, November 20.

Check out the celebratory photo of Dua Lipa’s first listener above.

Dua Lipa’s “Houdini” is out 11/9. Find more information here.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.