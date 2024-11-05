Dua Lipa 2024 Met Gala
Getty Image
Pop

Here Is Dua Lipa’s ‘Radical Optimism Tour’ Setlist For 2024

After some promotional shows earlier this year, Dua Lipa has officially launched the Radical Optimism Tour, playing the first show in Singapore today (November 5). So, we now have our first official tour setlist.

Naturally, the setlist (via setlist.fm) pulls most heavily from Lipa’s latest album, Radical Optimism. However, Future Nostalgia fans will be happy, too, as Lipa performed nearly the same amount of songs from that project.

Check out the setlist below. Lipa also recently announced new tour dates for 2025, so find those below as well.

Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism Tour Setlist

1. “Training Season”
2. “One Kiss”
3. “Illusion”
4. “End Of An Era”
5. “Break My Heart”
6. “Whatcha Doing”
7. “Levitating”
8. “These Walls”
9. “Be The One”
10. “Love Again”
11. “Pretty Please”
12. “Hallucinate”
13. “New Rules”
14. “Electricity”
15. “Cold Heart”
16. “Anything For Love”
17. “Happy For You”
18. “Physical” (encore)
19. “Dance The Night” (encore)
20. “Don’t Start Now” (encore)
21. “Houdini” (encore)

Dua Lipa’s 2025 Tour Dates: Radical Optimism Tour

03/20/2025 — Melbourne, AUS
03/26/2025 — Sydney, AUS
04/02/2025 — Auckland, NZ
05/11/2025 — Madrid, ES
05/12/2025 — Madrid, ES
05/15/2025 — Lyon, FR
05/16/2025 — Lyon, FR
05/19/2025 — Hamburg, DE
05/20/2025 — Hamburg, DE
05/23/2025 — Paris, FR
05/27/2025 — Prague, CZ
05/28/2025 — Prague, CZ
05/31/2025 — Munich, DE
06/01/2025 — Munich, DE
06/03/2025 — Amsterdam, NL
06/04/2025 — Amsterdam, NL
06/07/2025 — Milan, IT
06/11/2025 — Antwerp, BE
06/13/2025 — Antwerp, BE
06/20/2025 — London, UK
06/21/2025 — London, UK
06/24/2025 — Liverpool, UK
06/27/2025 — Dublin, IE
09/01/2025 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/02/2025 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/05/2025 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/06/2025 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/09/2025 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/10/2025 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/13/2025 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
09/14/2025 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
09/17/2025 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/18/2025 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/26/2025 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
09/27/2025 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
09/30/2025 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/01/2025 — Dallas TX @ American Airlines Center
10/04/2025 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
10/05/2025 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
10/11/2025 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/12/2025 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/15/2025 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/16/2025 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

