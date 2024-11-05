Here Is Dua Lipa’s ‘Radical Optimism Tour’ Setlist For 2024

After some promotional shows earlier this year, Dua Lipa has officially launched the Radical Optimism Tour, playing the first show in Singapore today (November 5). So, we now have our first official tour setlist.

Naturally, the setlist (via setlist.fm) pulls most heavily from Lipa’s latest album, Radical Optimism. However, Future Nostalgia fans will be happy, too, as Lipa performed nearly the same amount of songs from that project.

Check out the setlist below. Lipa also recently announced new tour dates for 2025, so find those below as well.