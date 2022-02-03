Dua Lipa is proving herself a very busy pop star. Not only is the singer gearing up to finally hit the road in support of her 2020 album Future Nostalgia, but she’s also just launched a weekly newsletter that highlights her favorite writers, restaurants, fashion, and more. Tiled Service95, the inaugural newsletter hit subscribers’ inbox on Thursday and it arrived with a brief tour update from Lipa.

The Service95 newsletter kick off with an introduction written by Lipa herself. She revealed that she’s been rehearsing for her tour for more than six hours a day, but she’s more exhilarated than exhausted by all the projects she has on her plate:

“Six hours a day and then some… That’s the time I’m putting in rehearsing for my upcoming Future Nostalgia tour. Oh, and I’ve also taken on another full-time job; Service95, the exciting global style, arts and culture newsletter you’re reading right now. Soon, you’ll also be able to listen to Dua Lipa: At Your Service, my accompanying podcast where I interview some of the world’s most fascinating, inspiring and influential names across music, literature, entertainment, fashion, activism, politics… Am I exhausted? Ha. Actually, I’m exhilarated! I feel like I’m strapped to a rocket, ready for take-off – and I’m hoping you’ll join me for the ride.”

The remainder of the newsletter consisted of pieces written by writers from around the world. It included a story about South African genre amapiano, a piece about design from an Irish disability activist, news about an all-female roller derby crew in Hong Kong, and a profile on Parisian glassware.

Subscribe to Lipa’s Service95 email here.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.