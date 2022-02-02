Next month will mark two years since Dua Lipa released her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, which became her most successful release, peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. It also gave the singer her first Grammy Award after she won in the Best Pop Vocal Album category in 2021. All that was left to do for Future Nostalgia was to hold a tour. After the COVID pandemic pushed that back, Dua Lipa will finally kick off the Future Nostalgia Tour in March.

Who is opening the Dua Lipa tour?

Back in September, Dua Lipa announced that Megan Thee Stallion, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï will serve as the opening acts on the Future Nostalgia Tour. Megan will have two albums’ worth of music to perform across North America, thanks to her platinum-selling debut album Good News and her most recent release, Something For Thee Hotties. Polachek has been fairly quiet over the past couple years as she’s sporadically released singles since her last album, Pang, arrived in 2019. As for Zouaï, she released a pair of singles in 2021, but her most recent release, Highs Highs And Lows Lows, also arrived in 2019.

You can view the full tour dates for the Future Nostalgia Tour below.

