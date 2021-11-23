With hundreds of millions of followers across her various social media profiles, there’s no denying Dua Lipa has a massive platform. While she is able to have direct communication with her fans through social media, the singer wanted a way to share more in-depth style tips, movie recommendations, and important news stories with her audience. That’s why she’s launching Service95, a new weekly newsletter that will give fans a way to get curated articles from the singer herself.

Service95 was born out of Lipa’s habit for making lists of her favorite things and sharing them with her friends and family. The singer describes herself as an avid reader who’s always up-to-date on the latest news. But she says she wants to create a way for people to read stories they won’t have access to on larger news platforms. Along with giving fashion advice and discussing pop culture, Service95 will invite activists from around the globe to share their perspectives.

Announcing the new newsletter in a video on social media, Lipa wrote:

“I’ve been wanting to tell you about this for the longest time, and now that it’s ready I hope you’ll let me guide you through some of my favourite things I’ve discovered around the world over the years. Service95 is a free weekly newsletter that will cover everything from little-known hotspots to up-and-coming artists and travel tips. Service95 will serve up a considered curation of lists, recommendations, stories, information, thoughts, perspectives, and conversations you won’t hear, see, or read anywhere else. Powerful articles from the world’s most compelling voices will live alongside savvy social commentary, laugh-out-loud feature-writing, and left-of-center recommendations for anything from late-night snacks to the best in-flight music for long-haul trips. We’ll also be sharing the important work of activists bringing to light causes and complex world issues we should all be talking about.”

Service95 launches in January 2022. Sign up here.

