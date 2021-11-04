Christmas gifts for the pop fan in your life are officially sorted — thanks to Dua Lipa. Earlier this week, the rising pop icon announced her special edition Christmas merchandise, and it’s pretty freaking adorable. After the success of both her debut self-titled album in 2017, and the lasting power of last year’s never-ending dancefloor shimmer on Future Nostalgia, in just four years Lipa has gone from relative unknown to massive pop star. So, it’s not surprising that her fans would need some holiday cheer to express their love for her.

“Santaaa babyyyy my first xmas merch collection is here 🎄🎁!!!,” the singer wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “Get everything you need for the cosiest holiday yet! Whether it’s for yourself or a loved one, from beanies and hoodies to wrapping paper, I GOT YOU! it’s never too early! #DuaXmasCollection.”

The illustrations on the merch sets are all original works by Seoul-based illustrator and animator Seoyoung, and the items are also very affordable with price points between $15 and $85. Along with sweatsuits — the ultimate Christmas break uniform — the set also includes beanies, a special Dua stocking, wrapping paper, ornaments, and even a Christmas-y Dua Lipa-y mug. There’s something for everyone in the collection, and it supports a rising female Korean designer to boot! Check out some high res images of the options below, all the items are available for purchase right here. It seems like the drop is very limited though, so get the special Dua merch while you can.