The average show during Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour is three hours and 15 minutes long. That’s 195 minutes of running, singing, dancing, and climbing up and down a cabin every night, sometimes six out of seven nights in a row. To prepare for the physically grueling tour, Swift, the Person Of The Year, told Time that she started training six months before the first show.

“Every day I would run on the treadmill, singing the entire set list out loud,” she said. “Fast for fast songs, and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs.”

A special program was created for her by her gym, Dogpound.

“Then I had three months of dance training, because I wanted to get it in my bones,” she said. “I wanted to be so over-rehearsed that I could be silly with the fans, and not lose my train of thought.”

Swift worked with choreographer Mandy Moore (who helped prepare Eras Tour attender Emma Stone for the dancing scenes in La La Land) since “learning choreography is not my strong suit,” she added.

The “You’re Losing Me” singer also made a major sacrifice for the benefit of the tour: she cut out drinking… mostly (see: Grammys night). “Doing that show with a hangover,” she said. “I don’t want to know that world.”

It sounds like Taylor can give Travis Kelce a few workout tips this offseason.