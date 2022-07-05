Ahead of their upcoming album, Maybe In Another Life…, Easy Life has dropped “OTT,” a new pop-rock collaboration with Benee.

Short for “over the top,” “OTT” is a conversational song telling the story of a friend who is on a self-destructive streak. The song was recorded by Easy Life and Benee remotely during quarantine.

“Like most things easy life,” said Murray Matravers of Easy Life in a statement, “there is still that element of optimism: that perhaps with enough care and attention, something can be done. Benee crushed it – her voice is like water and she’s a real queen of melody.”

In the song’s accompanying music video, the members of Easy Life are seen performing against a green screen, which then switches to a variety of quirky backgrounds — including a city skyline, an 80s-aesthetic sunset, and a blue sky with puffy clouds. Benee then shows up to deliver her verse in a colorful spotted shirt, as well as a lavender-colored coat with different-sized holes in it. After her verse, the men of Easy Life are seen laying down, as a kaleidoscopic spreads copies of them across the screen.

Check out “OTT” above.

Maybe In Another Life… is out 8/12 via Geffen. Pre-save it here.