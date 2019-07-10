Ed Sheeran And Yebba Deliver An Intimate Studio Performance Of ‘Best Part Of Me’

07.10.19

Ed Sheeran (aka one of the highest paid celebrities of the past year) is releasing his album No. 6 Collaborations Project in just a couple days. Before that, though, he’s getting one more preview in, via a live performance video of the Yebba-featuring “Best Part Of Me.” It’s a gentle song, so it works beautifully in this environment, with Sheeran and Yebba face-to-face, trading verses back and forth in the black-and-white clip.

Yebba may not be as much of a household name as the other artists Sheeran collaborated with on No. 6 Collaborations Project, but she’s got the goods, and people in the industry recognize her talent. She features on Mark Ronson’s new album Late Night Feelings, and she’s also worked with Sam Smith, PJ Morton, A Tribe Called Quest, Mumford And Sons, and Chance The Rapper, with whom she performed “Same Drugs” on Saturday Night Live in 2016.

Sheeran previously released the song alongside his Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton collaboration “Blow,” and he said of the songs at the time, “I loved making both records. Yebba is phenomenal, she’s onto massive things. Bruno, Chris and I had a lot of fun recording. Play them loud, tell your mates, enjoy.”

Watch Sheeran and Yebba perform “Best Part Of Me” above.

No. 6 Collaborations Project is out 7/12 via Asylum/Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

