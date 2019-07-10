Getty Image

Taylor Swift is immensely popular, so it wouldn’t be surprising to learn that she is the highest-paid musician in the world. It actually goes beyond that, though: Forbes just published their list of the highest paid celebrities over the past year (not just musicians), and Swift is No. 1.

Swift tops the list thanks to $185 million in earnings, while Kanye West is also near the peak, as he comes in at No. 3 with $150 million. Other musicians in the top 10 are Ed Sheeran at No. 5 (with $110 million) and The Eagles at No. 8 ($100 million). Other noteworthy musicians on the list include Jay-Z and Beyonce at No. 20, Drake at No. 25, Rihanna at No. 36, Eminem at No. 57, Ariana Grande at No. 62, DJ Khaled and The Weeknd at No. 87, Lady Gaga at No. 90, and Kendrick Lamar at No. 95.

Musicians also bookend the list in terms of age. 20-year-old Shawn Mendes is the youngest person on the list, at No. 98 with earnings of $38 million, while the oldest is 77-year-old Paul McCartney, who ranks at No. 62 with earnings of $48 million. Meanwhile, Travis Scott was one of the highest-paid celebrities to make their debut on this year’s list, with earnings of $58 million. BTS are also new to the list and close behind Scott, with $57 million.

Find an overview of the list here, and dig into the data of the full list here.

