Ed Sheeran Calls Upon Real Couples To Dance In His ‘Put It All On Me’ Video

Ed Sheeran married his wife Cherry Seaborn in January of this year, and he’s ending 2019 by spreading the love. The singer gathered clips of real couples around the world dancing together for his heartfelt “Put It All On Me” video.

Directed by Jason Koenig, who worked with Sheeran on his “South Of The Border” video, “Put It All On Me” tells the love stories of couples across the globe, from Tanzania to the Pacific Northwest. Opening with two dancers adorned with neon paint, the video reveals the couple had been friends for 11 years before expressing their true feelings. It also shows a couple performing a traditional Native American love dance, two lovers on a honeymoon in Australia, a glamourous wedding, and a couple who’ve been married for 49 years.

Finally, the video closes out with Ed and Cherry in their home together, dancing in the kitchen. Words on the screen share their love story. “Back in high school, Ed and Cherry were crushing hard,” the video reads. “They made out at the Castle on the Hill. A few years ago, they reconnected, there were fireworks.”

The video closes with hopeful love. Ella Mai, who lends her vocals in the track, appears in the video with a date she just “swiped right” on.

Watch Ed Sheeran’s “Put It All On Me” video above.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.