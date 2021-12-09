As one of the top-selling artists globally, Ed Sheeran takes his job seriously, but his music isn’t his only priority. After his wife gave birth to their first child, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, the singer says he completely transformed the way he thought about his career and allowed him to find a new purpose.

The singer sat down to talk about what he’s been up to lately in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The conversation eventually turned to his daughter and Sheeran began talking about how having Lyra changed his perspective on his work and music:

“I really love being a dad. I started off my job being my hobby, and therefore I did it every day, and then one day I got paid for it and then it became my job. Then I did my hobby every day, but it was also my job, and then when I had time off, I would still do it. I’d stop tour and go into the studio. And then I stopped studio and go back on tour because I love tour, and I just found I didn’t have any purpose outside of that, because when I was giving myself fixed time off of no work, I wasn’t doing anything I enjoyed because I love music. But this has actually given me purpose and something in life that is actually more important than my job.”

Watch Sheeran on Ellen above.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.