Ed Sheeran Wants To Drive An Electric Camper Around On His Next Tour

Ed Sheeran has been placing the health of the environment at the top of his list of priorities lately: The singer wants to “re-wild” as much of the UK as he can, and he apparently wants an electric camper for his next tour, too, as he revealed on this past weekend’s episode of CBS’ Sunday Sitdown.

In an unedited version of the conversation that was shared on the Sunday Sitdown podcast, Sheeran said (as NME notes):

“We’re going to spend time in each city. We’re going to try to do it on the train or… I’m talking to VW about an electric campervan. I want to travel to every show as electric as possible. […] The baby is coming with me on tour. It was really a slog at the beginning of my career. You would play five shows in a row and have one day off. But the luxury of playing these large venues is no one goes mid-week so they have to be at weekends. So it’s Friday, Saturday, Sunday every week. We’re going to take time in each city.”

He also noted that he sees his next tour going on for a long time: “I feel quite lost not being on stage because that’s so much of my purpose. And I have been on stage since I was like 11 years old, just constantly. Any stage that there is, I would hop up and play. I really like that gigs are back on and we’re finding a way to do shows, and I can’t see the tour stopping. I’m going to be going for a while.”

