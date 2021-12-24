There are plenty of records released this year in the afrobeats world that helped to boost the genre’s worldwide appeal. Whether it was Wizkid and Tems’ “Essence,” which was later remixed by Justin Bieber, or Ckay’s “Love Nwantiti,” the amount of songs that appear on this list is far from short. Fireboy DML’s “Peru” is another track that can be found here and it’s one the singer released after dropping his second album Apollo during the summer of 2020. In a matter of months, the track’s lyrics were being belted out by afrobeats lovers all over the world. Today, it receives a new remix from quite the big name.

Ed Sheeran steps into the afrobeats world to deliver a remix of “Peru.” It’s a new take that the two singers have been teasing for a few weeks and now it’s finally here. On it, Sheeran shows off his bilingual skills as he briefly sings in Yoruba on the track. The new remix sees Fireboy DML leading the way with his original verse before Sheeran steps in for a fresh verse.

The updated version of “Peru” arrives after Sheeran hit a one-of-a-kind milestone. His 2017 track “Shape Of You” became the first song on Spotify to reach 3 billion streams. After learning about the feat, he thanked fans and said he’s “really, really chuffed with it.” He added, “We’ve had a really great ten years together and hopefully we have a great ten years more.”

You can press play on the remix in the video above.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.