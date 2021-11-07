Ed Sheeran closed out October with the release of his fifth album =, which continued his streak of math-themed titles, which dates back to his debut album +. The arrival of = concluded was much awaited, despite it only being two years since he last released 2019’s No. 6 Collaborations Project. It seems like the wait for = paid off for him as it just became his fifth No. 1 album.

= debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart dated November 13 thanks to 118,000 album units sold in its first week. This number is comprised of 68,000 pure album sales, which also makes it the top-selling album of the week. Streaming equivalent album units account for 46,500 units. = gives Sheeran his fifth consecutive No. 1 album as No. 6 Collaborations Project (2019), ÷ (2017), x (2014), and + (2011) each topped the chart.

This latest feat comes after Sheeran stopped by Saturday Night Live to perform “Shivers” and “Overpass Graffiti.” His performance on the show was momentarily in jeopardy as he tested positive for coronavirus a week before he was set to hit the stage. But thankfully, things worked out in everyone’s favor.

Elsewhere on the charts, Megan Thee Stallion earns her fourth top-10 release after Something For Thee Hotties checked in at No. 5.

