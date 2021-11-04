Megan Thee Stallion Foregoes The Gown In Her Booty-Baring Graduation Photos

Megan Thee Stallion has every right to be proud of herself this year. Not only did she continue her dominant reign on the music side, dropping the well-received turn-up tape, Something For Thee Hotties, and land the cover of Glamour magazine explaining how she was inspired as a businesswoman by Queen Latifah, but she also completed the coursework to secure her degree in health administration from Texas Southern, with what sounds like an “A” average despite her musical and business obligations.

After previously showing off her graduation cap — customized with her signature catchphrase, naturally — Meg shared her graduation photos on social media today, taking both traditional shots in a classy black dress and a racier set in her hot pink graduation stole — and little else, baring her booty in a matching monokini with heels in front of a fleet of customized lowriders. “Showed my ass and still went to class,” she celebrated in the caption.

“IMA ALWAYS STAND OUT WITH NO HANDOUTS,” she continued. “Doing everything they said I can’t/couldn’t! Megan Thee Mf Stallion aka the mf Htown Hottie is graduating Dec 11th from TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY now go and talk abt that!” She also teased a graduation party, the date and location of which would appear to be either a secret or to be determined, judging from the peeking eyes emoji she used in place of a date.

With her degree out of the way, Meg will be free to go full-throttle on her musical career, should she decide to, although she’s also got some other plans that involve giving back and helping more women complete their own educations as she aims for the sky and proves that you really can have it all.