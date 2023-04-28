Ed Sheeran has a lot going on. That might seem like an overly obvious sentence about one of the world’s most prevalent pop stars, but he really has a lot going on right now.
This week, Sheeran has been testifying against copyright infringement allegations involving Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” and Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud,” and he even serenaded the New York courtroom in an effort to prove his innocence.
Next week, Sheeran will drop Subtract, his sixth studio album that already boasts the incredibly vulnerable singles “Eyes Closed” and “Boat.” The release will be accompanied by a four-part original Disney+ documentary series, The Sum Of It All.
And later in May, Sheeran will set out on his Subtract Tour. The 14-date North American trek was announced today, April 28.
“I’m playing some smaller theatre shows in the US this summer, so I can play Subtract the entire way through with full band in an intimate setting,” Sheeran posted to Instagram.
Per press release, Sheeran “is using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan technology,” and registration has already begun this morning. Verified Fan registration will be open here until Sunday, April 30, at 11:59 p.m. EST. The Verified Fan onsale is scheduled for Tuesday, May 2, at 10 a.m. local time.
Sheeran’s Subtract Tour overlaps with the North American leg of Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour. The Subtracts Tour will feature Ben Kweller as the supporting act “on most dates,” while the Mathematics Tour will oscillate between Khalid, Russ, Dylan, Rosa Linn, Cat Burns, and Maisie Peters as the openers.
See all dates for both tours below.
Subtract Tour
05/19 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
05/26 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
06/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
06/16 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
06/29 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
07/14 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
07/21 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
07/28 — Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
08/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
08/18 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
08/25 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
09/01 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
09/15 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
09/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
Mathematics Tour
05/06 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
05/13 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
05/20 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
05/27 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
06/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
06/10 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
06/11 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
06/17 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
06/18 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
06/24 — Landover, MD @ FedExField
06/30 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
07/01 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
07/08 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium
07/15 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
07/22 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
07/29 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
08/05 — Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
08/12 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
08/19 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
08/26 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
09/02 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
09/09 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
09/16 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
09/23 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium
— (Subtract) is out 5/5 via Asylum and Atlantic. Find more information here.
