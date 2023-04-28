Ed Sheeran has a lot going on. That might seem like an overly obvious sentence about one of the world’s most prevalent pop stars, but he really has a lot going on right now.

This week, Sheeran has been testifying against copyright infringement allegations involving Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” and Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud,” and he even serenaded the New York courtroom in an effort to prove his innocence.

Next week, Sheeran will drop Subtract, his sixth studio album that already boasts the incredibly vulnerable singles “Eyes Closed” and “Boat.” The release will be accompanied by a four-part original Disney+ documentary series, The Sum Of It All.

And later in May, Sheeran will set out on his Subtract Tour. The 14-date North American trek was announced today, April 28.

“I’m playing some smaller theatre shows in the US this summer, so I can play Subtract the entire way through with full band in an intimate setting,” Sheeran posted to Instagram.

Per press release, Sheeran “is using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan technology,” and registration has already begun this morning. Verified Fan registration will be open here until Sunday, April 30, at 11:59 p.m. EST. The Verified Fan onsale is scheduled for Tuesday, May 2, at 10 a.m. local time.

Sheeran’s Subtract Tour overlaps with the North American leg of Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour. The Subtracts Tour will feature Ben Kweller as the supporting act “on most dates,” while the Mathematics Tour will oscillate between Khalid, Russ, Dylan, Rosa Linn, Cat Burns, and Maisie Peters as the openers.

See all dates for both tours below.

Subtract Tour

05/19 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

05/26 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

06/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

06/16 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

06/29 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

07/14 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

07/21 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

07/28 — Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

08/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

08/18 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

08/25 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

09/01 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

09/15 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

09/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

Mathematics Tour

05/06 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

05/13 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

05/20 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

05/27 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

06/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

06/10 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

06/11 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

06/17 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

06/18 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

06/24 — Landover, MD @ FedExField

06/30 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

07/01 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

07/08 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium

07/15 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

07/22 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

07/29 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

08/05 — Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

08/12 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

08/19 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

08/26 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

09/02 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

09/09 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

09/16 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

09/23 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium

— (Subtract) is out 5/5 via Asylum and Atlantic. Find more information here.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.