Last night’s (May 11) 2023 Academy Of Country Music Awards was filled with notable moments, including frisky jokes and onstage performances, with Ed Sheeran leading the pack. Although the singer was absent from King Charles III’s Coronation, Sheeran made his presence known at the ceremony.

Joined by country music singer Luke Combs, the pair surprised attendees with a provoking duet of Sheeran’s song “Life Goes On,” from his new album, – (Subtract). While the full ceremony is exclusively available on Prime Video, Sheeran and Combs’ emotionally raw performance can be rewatched via YouTube above.

The beautiful track demonstrates just how, in due time, hope can bloom after extreme grief, as the two sing the lyrics, “The constant grey in the clouds / When I hear your name / I think of love.”

This comes after Sheeran recently spoke about his interest in country music, telling Billboard, “I talk about this to my wife all the time. I would love to transition into country. I love the culture of it, I just love the songwriting. It’s just like brilliant songs.”

– is out now via Asylum and Atlantic. Find more information here.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.