More than two years removed from his last project, No.6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran is set to return with his fourth album = at the end of the week. So far, Sheeran has released three songs in support of the project: “Shivers,” “Bad Habits,” and “Visiting Hours.” While he hoped things would be smooth sailing ahead of his upcoming album’s release, Sheeran experienced a bit of setback as he announced on social media that he recently tested positive for COVID-19.

“Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” Sheeran wrote in his Instagram post. “It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone.”

His announcement comes after he shared the dates for his upcoming “+-=÷x” tour. If you’re against addressing the string of shows as the “plus minus equals divide multiply” tour, by the way, you can save a bit of time by simply calling it “The Mathematics Tour.” The tour only revealed dates for performances in Europe and the UK, as Sheeran will be performing on various dates between April and September 2022.

= is out 10/29 via Asylum/Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.