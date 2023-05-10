What Is Ed Sheeran’s Setlist Of Songs For ‘The Mathematics Tour?’

Ed Sheeran, after recently releasing his new album Subtract, has officially kicked off his The Mathematics Tour. The opening night was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on May 6. Sheeran played for around two hours. From there, he will be continuing to hold concerts at dates across North America.

Throughout the concert, Sheeran also swapped between solo performances and being joined by a full band during select parts of the show, as setlist.fm indicates.

While Sheeran’s next tour date is in Houston on May 13, fans who are either going to that one or other dates on The Mathematics Tour might be wondering what songs to expect, as he is playing selections across all of his albums — a fittingly titled tour, considering his preference for naming records after math symbols.

Continue scrolling for Ed Sheeran‘s Arlington setlist.

1. “Tides”

2. “Blow”

3. “I’m a Mess”

4. “Shivers”

5. “The A Team”

6. “Castle on the Hill”

7. “Don’t” / “No Diggity”

8. “Eyes Closed”

9. “Give Me Love”

10. “Boat”

11. “Salt Water”

12. “Own It” / “Peru” / “Beautiful People” / “I Don’t Care”

13. “End of Youth”

14. “Overpass Graffiti”

15. “Curtains”

16. “Galway Girl”

17. “Thinking Out Loud”

18. “Love Yourself”

19. “Sing”

20. “Photograph”

21. “Perfect”

22. “Bloodstream”

23. “Afterglow”

24. “Shape of You”

25. “Bad Habits”

26. “You Need Me, I Don’t Need You”

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.